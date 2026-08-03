The curious case of Jasprit Bumrah's recurring injuries
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is once again under the spotlight after being ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The premier speedster sustained a knee injury while fielding during the 2nd ODI against England in Cardiff. With his recurring injuries, India face a perpetual challenge of keeping their pace spearhead fit for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
Injuries
Timeline of Bumrah's injuries
The majority of Bumrah's injury struggles began with a lower back stress fracture in 2019. It was followed by an abdominal strain during the 2020-21 Australia tour.
Back spasms marred his 2022 England tour before a recurring stress fracture ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup later that year.
Another back concern surfaced in Australia during the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Bowling action
What makes Bumrah prone to injuries?
Bumrah's prowess is attributed to his unique bowling action. However, his explosive release and whiplash also exert extra pressure on his back and lower limbs.
Bumrah's bowling is all about the release point, as his run-up is unlike that of a typical fast bowler. He brisk-walks until the pitch's starting point before accelerating.
The combination of all this makes him more prone to injuries.
Workload
Workload management
Recognising Bumrah's significance, the Indian team management has been cautious with his workload over the years.
The selectors have been prioritising him for major tournaments in that format at the expense of a few bilateral series.
For instance, Bumrah played three of the five Tests in England last year. He rarely featured in ODIs after the 2023 World Cup.
Career
A look at his career
Bumrah has arguably been the most prolific pacer across formats since his debut in 2016. He has over 100 wickets in each of the three formats.
Across 238 internationals, the right-arm seamer has taken 506 wickets at an average of 20.56. His bowling average is under 20 in both Tests (19.79) and T20Is (18.08).
Bumrah has 151 wickets in just 91 ODIs at 23.74.