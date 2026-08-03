The curious case of Jasprit Bumrah's recurring injuries

The majority of Bumrah's injury struggles began with a lower back stress fracture in 2019. It was followed by an abdominal strain during the 2020-21 Australia tour.

Back spasms marred his 2022 England tour before a recurring stress fracture ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup later that year.

Another back concern surfaced in Australia during the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.