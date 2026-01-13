The Hundred's Northern Superchargers rebranded: Check out the new name

In a major development, The Hundred's Northern Superchargers franchise has been rebranded as Sunrisers Leeds. The change comes after the franchise's acquisition by Sun Group, the parent company of the Indian Premier League 's Sunrisers Hyderabad and SA20's Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Earlier, Yorkshire's entire stake in the team was acquired by Sun Group. The Sun Group was one of three bidders for The Hundred franchise, which it eventually won.

Team continuity Sunrisers Leeds to retain players from Northern Superchargers The Sunrisers in the 100-ball competition will be coached by Daniel Vettori (men's) and Adrian Birrell (women's). This move is in line with Sun Group's strategy of maintaining continuity in its franchises across different leagues, as seen with their other teams in India and South Africa. Ahead of the 2026 season, the team is likely to ditch its traditional purple kit and sport orange and black colors associated with the Sunrisers' Orange Army.

Strategic expansion Sun Group's acquisition strengthens international cricket portfolio The acquisition of Northern Superchargers and its rebranding as Sunrisers Leeds strengthened Sun Group's international cricket portfolio. The move adds a UK-based team to their holdings and expands their presence in major franchise leagues. With this, the Sunrisers now have teams competing in England, India, and South Africa. Last year, the ECB announced that four IPL team owners were appointed as "strategic partners" for teams in The Hundred.