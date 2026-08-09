The Hundred: Tim Seifert goes past 8,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Manchester Super Giants (MSG) have made a major move in The Hundred tournament by defeating Southern Brave in Southampton. The win has kept their knockout stage hopes alive and pushed them into the top three of the points table. The Super Giants posted 149/8 while batting first before restricting their opposition to 139/6. Tim Seifert, who scored his second successive fifty for MSG, went past 8,000 T20 runs during the game. Here we decode his stats.
Match highlights
Walter and Seifert help MSG post a decent total
Seifert contributed with a quick-fire 55 runs off 34 balls before Moeen Ali's direct hit ended his innings.
He smashed four fours and two sixes during his stay.
Alongside Paul Walter, who scored a match-defining 64, Seifert added 119 runs for the first wicket to set up a strong total for his team.
Though a collapse restricted MSG to 149/8, Southern Brave failed to chase down the total.
Stats
Seifert owns six tons in the format
Seifert reached the 8,000-run mark with just his third run, as per Cricinfo.
He reached the milestone in his 336th appearance in the shortest format (311 innings).
Seifert now has 8,052 runs at an average of 29.38. His strike rate reads 137.94.
The New Zealander has clocked six tons and 43 fifties in the format, with 125* being his best score.
Information
Third fifty this season
Playing his maiden season in The Hundred, the batter has completed 242 runs at 40.33. His strike rate is a sensational 157.14. Seifert has clocked three fifties in just seven matches.
T20Is
Here are his T20I stats
The 31-year-old Seifert boasts 2,279 runs from 90 T20Is at 31.21. He has clocked 17 fifties in the format (SR: 146.37).
Earlier this year, Seifert finished as the second-highest run-scorer at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
He scored 326 runs in eight innings at an average of 46.57 and a strike rate of 166.32, including four fifties.
He finished only behind Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who clocked 383 runs.
Notably, no other batter has scored more runs than these two in a T20 WC edition.