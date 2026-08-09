The Hundred: Tim Seifert goes past 8,000 T20 runs 

Seifert contributed with a quick-fire 55 runs off 34 balls before Moeen Ali's direct hit ended his innings.

He smashed four fours and two sixes during his stay.

Alongside Paul Walter, who scored a match-defining 64, Seifert added 119 runs for the first wicket to set up a strong total for his team.

Though a collapse restricted MSG to 149/8, Southern Brave failed to chase down the total.