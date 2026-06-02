Presenting the redemption stories of IPL 2026 

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans shine, as the former lifted their second successive title. The season went like a roller coaster, with several stars making a mark with their stunning show on the field. While some youngsters enjoyed a breakthrough season, several stalwarts continued to impress. Here we look at the players who earned redemption this season.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - RCB The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar was arguably RCB's MVP for his season, as he bowled one sensational spell after another. While the pacer also did well last season, he arguably enjoyed his best IPL campaign in 2026. Bhuvneshwar claimed a total of 28 wickets from 16 games this season—the second-most for any bowler. His economy rate of 7.95 was the second-best for any pacer this year. Many even reckon these performances can earn the veteran a Team India recall after over three years.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer - RCB After getting released from Kolkata Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer found a new home in RCB this season. However, he did not get a chance to play for the majority of the season. His maiden outing saw him score a vital 15-ball 29* while coming as an impact sub. Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell's injuries then helped Iyer get regular chances. He made the most of the opportunity and finished the season with 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 186.60.

Advertisement

#3 Jofra Archer - Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer, who endured a hard time in the last few IPL seasons, was back to his best this year. His brilliance with the new ball was instrumental to Rajasthan Royals's run to the playoffs. Archer was among the tournament's leading wicket-takers with 25 scalps at 22.36 (ER: 9.31). This was his best IPL season in terms of wickets. In a must-win game against Mumbai Indians, Archer also played a fiery 32-run cameo besides scalping three vital wickets.

Advertisement