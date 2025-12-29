Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya could be rested for NZ ODIs
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will likely be rested for the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The decision comes as part of a strategy to keep them fresh for more important assignments, especially the ICC T20 World Cup. The ODI series will begin on January 11 in Baroda, followed by matches in Rajkot (January 14) and Indore (January 18).
Player status
Bumrah and Pandya's absence from ODIs
According to a Cricbuzz report, the team management has reportedly decided to rest Bumrah and Pandya for the ODIs. This is mainly because both players are crucial for India's T20 World Cup title defense. Notably, Pandya hasn't played in ODIs since the ICC Champions Trophy final this year due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been closely monitored due to his importance to the team. He hasn't featured in the format since the 2023 World Cup final.
Domestic duties
Pandya's participation in domestic cricket
Despite being rested from the ODIs, Pandya could represent Baroda in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy going forward. Notably, the BCCI earlier mandated participation in domestic games. Like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who turned up for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, in their first two VHT games, Pandya may also feature for Baroda in two of their last three league matches. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been exempted from the same due to workload management.
ODIs
A look at their stats
Both Pandya and Bumrah have been pivotal to India's success in ODI cricket. Despite questions over the format's sustainability, the duo has performed consistently. In 94 ODIs, Pandya has scored 1,904 runs at 32.82 (11 fifties) and taken 91 wickets at 35.50. His batting strike rate reads 110.89. Bumrah owns 149 wickets from 89 ODIs at 23.55. His tally includes 2 fifers.
Information
What about the T20I series?
It is worth noting that both Pandya and Bumrah will likely return for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand later in January. This will be India's last T20I assignment before the all-important T20 World Cup.