Tottenham Hotspur's Thomas Frank faces internal scrutiny amid poor performance

Tottenham Hotspur 's head coach, Thomas Frank, is facing intense internal scrutiny as the club considers ending his seven-month reign. Since his appointment last summer, the Dane has struggled to deliver results. According to BBC Sport, at least one member of the club's executive team has actively suggested terminating Frank's contract in recent weeks. Here are further details.

Performance review Spurs's performance under Frank's leadership Despite the club's backing, Spurs have struggled this season. A defeat to West Ham United in Matchweek 22 on Saturday, has put Frank's position in jeopardy as the club weighs its options. The loss left Spurs 14th in the Premier League, with only seven wins from their 22 games this season. Large sections of supporters have already lost faith in Frank after being taunted by chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" during the closing stages of Saturday's loss to West Ham.

Upcoming matches Spurs's recent performance and future challenges Since Frank's appointment in June, Spurs have only won once in their last eight matches and are out of both domestic cup competitions. They are facing challenges in the Champions League and face Borussia Dortmund this week. The match is critical for their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages, adding to the pressure on Frank's position as head coach.

Advertisement