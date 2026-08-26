Afghanistan Premier League T20: Three franchises, 'Koh-E-Zafar' trophy unveiled
What's the story
The Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL T20) has unveiled its three franchises and the competition's trophy ahead of its inaugural season. The tournament will kick off on December 27, 2026. The teams announced are Axcel United Kabul, Balkh Zwanan, and Kandahar Warriors. The announcement was made at a ceremony in Dubai attended by franchise owners, league partners, and officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
Trophy reveal
'Koh-E-Zafar' trophy symbolizes strength and resilience: ACB chairman
The APL T20 also unveiled its trophy, the 'Koh-E-Zafar.'
The design of the trophy is inspired by Afghanistan's mountain ranges and symbolizes strength, resilience, and the pinnacle of achievement in cricket.
ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf called the launch an important milestone for Afghan cricket and emphasized the league's potential to create opportunities for young players.
Talent focus
Franchises outline their vision and commitment to local talent
The three franchises have expressed their commitment to nurturing local talent and establishing strong ties with their respective regions.
Balkh Zwanan, which means youth, said it would focus on unearthing talent from northern Afghanistan and providing them a professional platform.
Kandahar Warriors, on the other hand, emphasized an aggressive playing identity and a strong home following.
Information
Afghanistan joins the ecosystem
Afghanistan has now joined the growing list of cricketing nations turning to franchise T20 leagues, underlining how the format has expanded far beyond the established markets. From India, England, and Australia to the Caribbean, South Africa, and now Afghanistan, domestic franchise competitions are increasingly becoming a key part of cricket ecosystems.