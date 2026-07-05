Tilak became the 10th Indian batter with this milestone (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Tilak Varma gets past 1,500 T20I runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:44 am Jul 05, 202610:44 am

What's the story

Albeit in a losing cause, Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 24-run cameo in the second T20I match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Though his knock powered India to a total of 190 runs for the loss of seven wickets, the Brits chased down the target with four wickets and six balls to spare. Nevertheless, Tilak went past 1,500 T20I runs during his stay. Here are the key stats.