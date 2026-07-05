Tilak Varma gets past 1,500 T20I runs: Key stats
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 24-run cameo in the second T20I match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Though his knock powered India to a total of 190 runs for the loss of seven wickets, the Brits chased down the target with four wickets and six balls to spare. Nevertheless, Tilak went past 1,500 T20I runs during his stay. Here are the key stats.
Cameo
A fine effort from the southpaw
India's innings was highlighted by a blistering start from Abhishek Sharma (43) and Ishan Kishan (49). However, the middle order faltered against England's disciplined bowling. Despite the early setbacks, India managed to post a competitive total of 190/7 in their allotted overs. Tilak's explosive innings helped India reach a respectable total. He scored an unbeaten 24 off just 11 balls, hitting two sixes and a four in the final over, off Jofra Archer's bowling.
Career
10th Indian batter with this milestone
Tilak, who is now India's vice-captain in T20Is, took 50 innings and 53 games to complete 1,500 T20I runs, as per ESPNcricinfo. He became the 10th Indian batter with this milestone. The left-handed batter has now raced to 1,501 T20I runs at a strike rate of 143.49. His tally includes nine scores of 50 or more, including two tons.
Feats
Third-best average in T20Is
Tilak's average of 44.14 is the third-best among full-member team batters with at least 1,000 T20I runs. He is only behind Indian talisman Virat Kohli (48.69) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (47.41). Tilak is also one of only two Indians with a century in consecutive innings in T20I cricket. He joined Sanju Samson as the two batters attained the feat days apart in late 2024.