Tilak Varma likely to miss New Zealand T20Is: Details here

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma is likely to miss the forthcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home. As per reports, Tilak underwent surgery for testicular torsion, a condition that could keep him out of action for the next few weeks. This comes as a major blow to India ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Tilak was playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he experienced acute testicular pain and was rushed to Gokul Hospital in Rajkot.

Medical intervention Diagnosis and surgery At the hospital, scans confirmed the diagnosis of testicular torsion, and doctors recommended immediate surgery. Tilak underwent a successful procedure and is now recovering well. However, he is expected to remain on the sidelines for three to four weeks, which means he could miss the entire five-match T20I series against New Zealand as well as some early World Cup preparations.

Player profile Tilak's impact on Indian cricket Tilak's injury is a setback for India as he has been pivotal for the T20I setup over the past year. He played a key role in India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025, scoring an unbeaten 69 in the final against Pakistan. His absence from the upcoming series and World Cup preparations will be felt by the team. Tilak has scored 1,183 runs from 40 T20Is at an average of nearly 50 and a strike rate of 144.09.