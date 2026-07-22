Why India's T20I side struggled overseas: Tilak Varma explains
What's the story
India's vice-captain Tilak Varma has attributed the team's recent T20I struggles to a lack of exposure to overseas conditions. India lost their recent T20Is away from home, suffering a 2-0 defeat in Ireland and 4-0 in England. Ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, Varma stressed that the team's poor performance was mainly due to unfamiliarity with foreign playing conditions.
Adaptation issues
More matches in Asia
Ahead of the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe, Varma said, "If you look at the last two years, we played more matches in Asia."
He added that after two years of playing in Asia, they came directly to foreign conditions against a strong team like England.
The vice-captain acknowledged the challenge of playing in good conditions against such a formidable opponent.
Series history
Did India have the exposure?
It is worth noting that the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions are winless since winning the title. The tournament was held in India and Sri Lanka.
Before that, India hosted South Africa and New Zealand in T20I series, winning both.
Their last T20I away from home was in November 2025 during the Australia tour.
Before the latest UK tour, India's last T20I series in England was in 2022.
Performance review
Varma's batting struggles
Varma has also come under fire for his lackluster batting performances during the Ireland and England tour.
He was shifted from his preferred No. 3 position to bat at No. 5 or No. 6, positions that don't suit his natural game.
The vice-captain said these subdued outings were due to adjusting to the team's needs rather than playing aggressively as he usually does.
Team focus
My instinct is to attack, says Varma
Though Varma admitted his instinct is to attack from the first ball, he said his vice-captaincy role requires him to make smarter decisions for the team's benefit.
He said, "So that's what I always have in my mind, that I can go and hit the first ball. But at the same point, I'm playing for the country, so there are a lot of responsibilities."
Upcoming series
India set to face Zimbabwe
India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, hoping to put their disappointing tour behind them.
Varma expects the hosts to be a tough challenge, recalling how they had shocked a young Indian side by winning the first match of last year's series.
He also thinks India's recent experience of playing in similar conditions in Ireland and England could work in their favor during this series.