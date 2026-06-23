Tilak Varma shines with 136* in TG20 tournament: Details

Final moments

A look at the match summary

The chase was not without its challenges. The Falcons found themselves at 190/6 in the 15th over after losing three wickets in quick succession. But Tilak, who had just reached his century off 42 balls, kept his cool and paced the final stages of the chase expertly. His unbeaten 136 capped one of the finest innings of the tournament so far, helping Medak Falcons complete a stunning chase and secure victory by three wickets with two balls left.