Tilak Varma shines with 136* in TG20 tournament: Details
What's the story
India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma stole the show in a recent match of the TG20 tournament. He scored an unbeaten 136 runs off just 56 balls, leading his team, Medak Falcons, to victory against Warangal Warriors. The match was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The win came as a perfect warm-up for Tilak ahead of India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.
Match highlights
Tilak's blistering knock
Chasing a mammoth target of 259, Tilak got off to a blistering start. Batting at three in the game, he scored his half-century in just 22 balls, helping his team cross the 100-run mark in eight overs. Despite losing Vikram Naik (27) in the penultimate over with 20 runs still needed from 12 balls, Tilak held his ground and took his side home. His innings included an impressive tally of 14 fours and eight sixes.
Opponent's performance
Warangal set a huge target
Before Tilak's heroics, Warangal Warriors had set a daunting target of 259 runs. Their captain Aman Rao Perala led from the front with a blistering century off just 32 balls. He scored an impressive 142 runs, including 12 fours and 13 sixes. Despite the huge target, Falcons (259/7) never backed down and chased it down in style with two deliveries to spare.
Final moments
A look at the match summary
The chase was not without its challenges. The Falcons found themselves at 190/6 in the 15th over after losing three wickets in quick succession. But Tilak, who had just reached his century off 42 balls, kept his cool and paced the final stages of the chase expertly. His unbeaten 136 capped one of the finest innings of the tournament so far, helping Medak Falcons complete a stunning chase and secure victory by three wickets with two balls left.