Tilak Varma hammers his fourth fifty of Tri-Nation A Series
What's the story
Tilak Varma played a captain's knock for India A in the Tri-Nation A series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. The southpaw powered the team in the middle order as his 67-run knock took India's total to 377/9 while batting first in the game. Notably, this was his fourth fifty of the ongoing tourney. Here are the key stats.
Knock
A fine hand from the skipper
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 29-ball 94 meant India A were well placed at 136/2 when Tilak arrived to bat. The latter took the innings forward with an 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (40). He further strengthened the team by adding 63 runs for the fourth wicket with Kumar Kushagra (36). Tilak, who was the anchor in both these stands, was eventually dismissed after scoring 67 runs off 90 balls, hitting four fours and a six.
Stats
Over 2,000 runs in Format
Tilak has been sensational in the ongoing series as he previous scores read 60, 66, 23, and 59. His campaign resulted in 275 runs at an average of 55. His strike rate is s a bit on the lower side (74.93). Coming to his overall List A stats, he has scored 2,142 runs across 52 games at an average of 47-plus and a strike rate of over 88.
Information
Tilak has played five ODIs for India
Tilak raced to his 14th half-century in List A cricket. His tally also includes six tons. The youngster has also played five ODIs for India, scoring 68 runs at 22.66, including a half-century