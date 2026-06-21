Tilak Varma hammers his fourth fifty of Tri-Nation A Series

Knock

A fine hand from the skipper

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 29-ball 94 meant India A were well placed at 136/2 when Tilak arrived to bat. The latter took the innings forward with an 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (40). He further strengthened the team by adding 63 runs for the fourth wicket with Kumar Kushagra (36). Tilak, who was the anchor in both these stands, was eventually dismissed after scoring 67 runs off 90 balls, hitting four fours and a six.