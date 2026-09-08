Tilak Varma records third successive 50-plus score in First-Class cricket

South Zone's N Jagadeesan began the third day on a positive note, scoring two boundaries off Mukesh Kumar's first over.

However, Ricky Bhui was dismissed in the sixth over. Devdutt Padikkal and Jagadeesan then added over 60 runs for the second wicket.

Padikkal remained unfazed and built another partnership with Shaik Rasheed. However, Mohammed Shami dismissed Rasheed, leaving South Zone at 126/3.

Mukesh Kumar then removed Padikkal two overs later.