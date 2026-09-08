Tilak Varma records third successive 50-plus score in First-Class cricket
What's the story
East Zone dominated the proceedings against South Zone on Day 3 of the 2026 Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. After compiling 708 in the first innings, they restricted South Zone to 242/6 in 80 overs. South Zone still trail by 466 runs, but Tilak Varma returned unbeaten after scoring a half-century. This was his third successive 50-plus score in First-Class cricket.
Match progress
South Zone lose a wicket
South Zone's N Jagadeesan began the third day on a positive note, scoring two boundaries off Mukesh Kumar's first over.
However, Ricky Bhui was dismissed in the sixth over. Devdutt Padikkal and Jagadeesan then added over 60 runs for the second wicket.
Padikkal remained unfazed and built another partnership with Shaik Rasheed. However, Mohammed Shami dismissed Rasheed, leaving South Zone at 126/3.
Mukesh Kumar then removed Padikkal two overs later.
Resilient stand
Tilak, Gopal show fight in final session
Tilak and Smaran Ravichandran tried to steady the ship with a 45-run partnership. However, Ravichandran was dismissed after an unsuccessful drive off Shami's bowling.
In the final session, Tilak showed grit and had an able partner in Shreyas Gopal. The duo batted cautiously against spinners.
Just before stumps, Gopal hit a well-tossed delivery straight back to bowler Quraishi, ending their partnership at 123 balls.
Tilak will begin on 56 (133) on Day 3.
Score
A look at his numbers
Tilak scored 116 and 51* against North Zone in the 2026 Duleep semi-final. He continued his form in the final.
According to Cricinfo, Tilak raced to his seventh half-century in First-Class cricket. He also has eight tons, making his conversion outstanding.
The 23-year-old left-handed batter now has over 1,750 runs from 25 red-ball games (38 innings) at an incredible average of over 55.