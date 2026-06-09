Tilak Varma slams his 11th List A fifty: Key stats

Knock

Tilak, Gaikwad rescue India A

Despite a positive start, India A lost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh in successive overs. Gaikwad, who came in at No. 4, steadied the ship with Priyansh Arya. However, Arya's run-out in the 13th over left India A reeling at 69/3. Tilak then joined forces with Gaikwad, denying SL A another wicket in the second powerplay. The duo took India past 210 before Wanuja Sahan dismissed Gaikawd.