Tilak Varma slams his 11th List A fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Tilak Varma led India A from the front against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla. His 97-ball 60 powered India A to 277/6 (50 overs) on a sticky surface. Tilak added 150 runs with centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad after the visitors, electing to bat, were down to 69/3. This was Tilak's 11th half-century in List A cricket.
Knock
Tilak, Gaikwad rescue India A
Despite a positive start, India A lost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh in successive overs. Gaikwad, who came in at No. 4, steadied the ship with Priyansh Arya. However, Arya's run-out in the 13th over left India A reeling at 69/3. Tilak then joined forces with Gaikwad, denying SL A another wicket in the second powerplay. The duo took India past 210 before Wanuja Sahan dismissed Gaikawd.
Information
Tilak departs for 60
Gaikwad's dismissal in the 44th over was followed by that of Tilak in the very next. Mohamed Shiraz dismissed the India A captain for 60 (97). Tilak's composed knock had just 2 fours and a six.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Tilak raced to his 11th half-century in List A cricket. His tally also includes six tons. In 48 50-over games, the Indian batter has crossed 1,900 runs at an average of 46-plus. He has a strike rate of around 90. Tilak has also played five ODIs for India, scoring 68 runs at 22.66, including a half-century.