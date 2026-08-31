Duleep Trophy 2026: Tilak Varma slams his eighth First-Class ton

Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurnoor Brar kept South Zone on the back foot in the first 20 overs. They were 39/2 in 17.2 overs when Tilak came in.

While Tilak held his fort, South Zone were reduced to 80/5 in 30.4 overs. For the next 50-plus overs, Tilak and Gopal showed incredible resilience.

While Gopal departed for 88 (169), Tilak completed his ton off 219 balls.