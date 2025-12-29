Will Tim David regain fitness ahead of T20 WC 2026? 

Tim David, the star cricketer for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL), has been ruled out of the ongoing season. The decision comes after scans revealed a Grade 2 strain in his right hamstring. The injury was sustained while running between wickets during a match against the Perth Scorchers on Friday. Here are further details.

Recovery plan David's rehabilitation timeline and T20 World Cup prospects Despite the setback, the Hurricanes are optimistic about David's recovery. They confirmed that his rehabilitation timeline suggests he will be fit for selection in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The tournament is set to begin on February 7, giving David a window of opportunity to recover from his injury and return to international cricket.

Past injury David's previous hamstring injury during IPL 2025 This isn't the first time David has suffered a hamstring injury. He had a similar issue while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. The injury forced him to miss the final few matches of the season, including the title-winning finale against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Though he put up some strong performancers after recovering, the injury has haunted him once again.