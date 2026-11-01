NZ's Tim Seifert records highest T20I score against India
What's the story
Tim Seifert's explosive 93 (50) helped New Zealand defeat India in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Sunday. NZ's 192-run chase saw an impressive partnership between Seifert and Glenn Phillips, who remained unbeaten at 65 (38). The duo added 86 runs for the third wicket. While NZ lost the five-match series 2-3, Seifert recorded his highest T20I score against India.
Match details
Seifert, Mitchell help NZ recover
New Zealand's chase began on a shaky note with Finn Allen's early dismissal.
However, Seifert and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship with a 73-run partnership for the second wicket. The two helped NZ score at 10 runs per over in the Powerplay.
Seifert, who had a patchy start, accelerated and reached his half-century in just 34 balls. He capitalized on a dropped catch by Naman Dhir off Arshdeep's bowling.
Acceleration
Seifert accelerates after slow start
After Mitchell's dismissal in the ninth over, Glenn Phillips joined Seifert.
The duo then made the chase one-sided, smashing boundaries all around the ground. They brought it down to 29 needed off 30 balls.
Just as Seifert was closing in on his maiden T20I ton, an unfortunate inner edge off Nitish Kumar Reddy ended his stay. He departed for 93 off 50 balls (11 fours and 5 sixes).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Seifert, who made his T20I debut in 2018, slammed his 18th half-century.
In 95 T20Is (89 innings), the Kiwi opener has raced to 2,409 runs at a strike rate of 146.73.
Notably, Seifert has six half-centuries against India in the format. His tally includes 606 runs from 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 153.03, including a career-best 93.
Information
Over 8,500 T20 runs
During his stay, Seifert also completed 8,500 T20 runs. He has raced to 8,511 runs from 349 T20s at an average of around 30. The Kiwi batter, a prominent figure in franchise tournaments, has 7 tons and 47 half-centuries.