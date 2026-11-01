NZ's Tim Seifert records highest T20I score against India

New Zealand's chase began on a shaky note with Finn Allen's early dismissal.

However, Seifert and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship with a 73-run partnership for the second wicket. The two helped NZ score at 10 runs per over in the Powerplay.

Seifert, who had a patchy start, accelerated and reached his half-century in just 34 balls. He capitalized on a dropped catch by Naman Dhir off Arshdeep's bowling.