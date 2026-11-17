In 2019, Dhoni played one of the most iconic innings of his IPL career.

Chasing a target of 162 against RCB at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK were reduced to 83 for five.

However, a spectacular show from the skipper brought the equation down to 26 off the final over.

Dhoni crunched three sixes and a four in the final over but couldn't touch the ball on the final delivery when two runs were needed to win.

He managed an unbeaten 84 from 48 balls (SR: 175). He hit five fours and seven sixes.

This remains his highest IPL score.