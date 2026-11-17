3 times when MS Dhoni tormented RCB bowlers
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that MS Dhoni will retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and take on the role of team mentor for IPL 2027. Dhoni's retirement marks the end of an era as his match-winning finishes and power-hitting under pressure made him one of the most celebrated players in the tournament's history. While several opposition teams faced Dhoni's wrath with the bat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) arguably suffered the most against him. On this note, we look at three instances when Dhoni toiled RCB bowlers for fun.
#1
84 off 48 in 2019
In 2019, Dhoni played one of the most iconic innings of his IPL career.
Chasing a target of 162 against RCB at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK were reduced to 83 for five.
However, a spectacular show from the skipper brought the equation down to 26 off the final over.
Dhoni crunched three sixes and a four in the final over but couldn't touch the ball on the final delivery when two runs were needed to win.
He managed an unbeaten 84 from 48 balls (SR: 175). He hit five fours and seven sixes.
This remains his highest IPL score.
#2
70* off just 34 balls in 2018
In 2018, CSK made a much-awaited return to the IPL and Dhoni showed his finishing prowess yet again.
Chasing a steep target of 206 against RCB in Bengaluru, CSK were in trouble with four wickets down for just 74 runs.
But Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu (82) and turned the match around with an unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls, hitting seven sixes and a four in the process.
He finished the chase with another six, leaving two balls unused.
#3
65 off 30 in 2008
The first-ever IPL game between RCB and CSK, which was played in 2008, also witnessed an MS Dhoni special in Bengaluru.
The skipper arrived at five with eight overs to spare. He attacked bowlers from the outset and brought up his half-century off just 24 balls.
Dhoni eventually departed for 65 off just 30 balls, hitting three sixes and nine fours.
Thanks to his efforts, RCB finished at 178/5 and later won by 13 runs.