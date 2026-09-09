SA's Tony de Zorzi scores his third ODI fifty: Stats

SA had a steady start after being asked to bat. They lost Esterhuizen in the seventh over, with Ruben Trumpelmann striking.

Hermann and de Zorzi dominated the Namibia bowling attack thereafter, adding 190 off 166 balls.

Propelling SA past 200, the two looked set for their tons. While Hermann reached three figures, de Zorzi departed after the drinks break.

His 84-ball knock had 7 fours and a six.