SA's Tony de Zorzi scores his third ODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
Tony de Zorzi bolstered South Africa in the 1st ODI against Namibia in Windhoek. De Zorzi's 72 and a historic 150 from Jordan Hermann powered the Proteas to 348/6 in 50 overs. The two added 190 runs for the second wicket after SA lost an early wicket. De Zorzi raced to his third half-century in ODIs. Here are the key stats.
Knock
De Zorzi joins forces with Hermann
SA had a steady start after being asked to bat. They lost Esterhuizen in the seventh over, with Ruben Trumpelmann striking.
Hermann and de Zorzi dominated the Namibia bowling attack thereafter, adding 190 off 166 balls.
Propelling SA past 200, the two looked set for their tons. While Hermann reached three figures, de Zorzi departed after the drinks break.
His 84-ball knock had 7 fours and a six.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
De Zorzi, who has been around the South African setup since his debut in 2023, raced past 750 runs in ODIs.
In 23 matches, he has racked up 777 runs at an average of 38.85. His tally includes a strike rate of 97.24.
Apart from three half-centuries, de Zorzi also has a ton.
Two of his fifties have come away from home.