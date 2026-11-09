Towhid Hridoy becomes first Bangladeshi with this Test feat: Details

The hosts were 33/1 while chasing a daunting target of 369 runs when Hridoy arrived to bat.

He and Mushfiqur Rahim (49) put up a resilient stand for the third wicket, adding 135 runs together to keep their side in the hunt.

During the course, Hridoy became only the ninth player in history to achieve 300-plus runs in a Test against West Indies.

Jomel Warrican eventually stopped him from getting his second ton of the game.