Towhid Hridoy becomes first Bangladeshi with this Test feat: Details
What's the story
Towhid Hridoy has made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score over 300 runs in a single Test match. The record-breaking feat came during Bangladesh's second Test against West Indies at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Hridoy scored an unbeaten 242 runs off 359 balls in the first innings and followed it up with another impressive performance, scoring 82 from 140 balls in the match's last innings on Monday. Here are further details.
Knock
A fine hand in the fourth innings
The hosts were 33/1 while chasing a daunting target of 369 runs when Hridoy arrived to bat.
He and Mushfiqur Rahim (49) put up a resilient stand for the third wicket, adding 135 runs together to keep their side in the hunt.
During the course, Hridoy became only the ninth player in history to achieve 300-plus runs in a Test against West Indies.
Jomel Warrican eventually stopped him from getting his second ton of the game.
Record breaker
Hridoy scripts history in Sylhet
As per Cricinfo, Hridoy first broke the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batter in Tests.
With his 242*, he went past Mushfiqur Rahim's 219* against Zimbabwe in the 2018 Mirpur match.
The young batter then shattered the record for most runs scored by a Bangladeshi batter in a single Test match.
He ended the Sylhet affair with 324 runs, surpassing Mominul Haque's 281 against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2018.
Information
Most sixes by a Bangladesh batter in an innings
Hridoy hit a whopping 11 sixes and 22 fours during his 242, amassing a total of 154 runs from boundaries alone, setting yet another national record for Bangladesh. No other Bangladesh batter has even hit eight sixes in a Test innings. His 82* in the fourth innings had eight fours.
Career
Hridoy goes past 1,500 First-Class runs
Hridoy had 54 runs across four innings before this Test, with his best score being 42.
His double-hundred in the game powered him past 1,500 First-Class runs, as per Cricinfo.
Across 20 matches, Hridoy now owns a tally of 1,711 runs at an average of 54-plus.
In addition to five centuries, the batter has also recorded as many fifties.