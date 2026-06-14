Towhid Hridoy shines vs Australia, completes 5,000 List A runs
What's the story
Bangladesh's batting star Towhid Hridoy made his bat talk in the third and final ODI of the series against Australia at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. He made a brilliant 83 while batting at five as the hosts finished at a strong 274/5 batting first. With his 51st run in the game, Hridoy went past 5,000 List A runs. Let's decode his performance and stats.
Match overview
A brilliant hand from Hridoy
Bangladesh were reeling at 61/3 when Hridoy arrived in the middle. He then powered the Tigers with a 92-run stand with Litton Das before the latter got retired hurt. Nevertheless, Hridoy found another potent partner in Mosaddek Hossain (56*) as the two batters added 93 runs. Though the former looked set to get a hundred, Ben Dwarshuis cut short his stay in the 46th over.
Stats
Second ODI fifty vs Australia
Hridoy's 83 came off 88 balls as he slammed eight fours. He has surpassed 1,600 runs in ODIs. The middle-order batter now owns 1,613 runs at 39.34 from 53 matches. Hridoy hit his 13th fifty (100s: 1). Versus Australia, he owns 226 runs from four matches at 76. This was his second fifty against them. 812 of his runs have come in home ODIs at 54.13 (50s: 6).
Information
5,000 List A runs for the batter
As mentioned, Hridoy has gone past 5,000 runs in the List A format. Across 141 matches, the 25-year-old has completed 5,032 runs at a brilliant average of nearly 50 (SR: 87-plus). The tally includes six tons and 41 fifties.