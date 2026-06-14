Towhid Hridoy shines vs Australia, completes 5,000 List A runs

Match overview

A brilliant hand from Hridoy

Bangladesh were reeling at 61/3 when Hridoy arrived in the middle. He then powered the Tigers with a 92-run stand with Litton Das before the latter got retired hurt. Nevertheless, Hridoy found another potent partner in Mosaddek Hossain (56*) as the two batters added 93 runs. Though the former looked set to get a hundred, Ben Dwarshuis cut short his stay in the 46th over.