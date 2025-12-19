Travis Head slams his fourth Ashes hundred: Key stats 

Extending his fine run in the ongoing Ashes series, Travis Head scored a remarkable hundred on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. This was his second hundred of the ongoing series, which came while opening the batting. Head's knock has further tightened Australia's grip over the match. Meanwhile, the southpaw scored his fourth Test ton in Adelaide.

Knock A fine hand from Head England were bowled out for 286 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 371. Though Australia lost Jake Weatherald (1) and Marnus Labuschagne (13) early in the third innings, Head put them back on track. He powered the hosts with an 86-run stand with Usman Khawaja (40). Head then recorded a century partnership with Alex Carey as Australia finished Day 3 at 271/4.

Stats Fourth Test hundred in Adelaide Head returned unbeaten on 142 off 196 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Head's fourth Test hundred in Adelaide. Only Michael Clarke (7) and Ricky Ponting (6) have more Test tons here. Meanwhile, each of Head's hundreds here came in his last four Tests at the venue. He also boasts two Test fifties here.

DYK An average of 87.33 in Adelaide Across eight Tests and 10 innings in Adelaide, Head has returned with 786 runs at a tremendous average of 87.33. Among batters with at least 550 runs at the venue, only Don Bradman (107.77) and Clarke (94.26) boast higher averages than Head. Meanwhile, Head has operated with a brilliant strike rate of 72.50 in Adelaide.

Career Here are his overall Test numbers Earlier in the series, Head became the 29th Australian player to reach 4,000 Test runs. He has now taken his tally to 4,314 runs from 63 matches at 43.14. In addition to 11 tons, he also owns 20 fifties. Notably, 10 of his 11 Test hundreds have come in Australia. He averages a stunning 53.35 Down Under, having scored 2,721 runs.