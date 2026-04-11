Tristan Stubbs surpasses 3,500 T20 runs with 60 versus CSK

DC were 76/4 when Stubbs walked in. He shared a 45-run stand alongside David Miller for the 5th wicket to resurrect DC's innings. Another 28 runs were stitched alongside Ashutosh Sharma and 29 with Kuldeep Yadav. The Proteas batter completed a 30-ball fifty before perishing in the 19th over. England's Jamie Overton ended the batter's stay as DC's hopes were dashed .

Stats

3,500 runs and 13th T20 fifty for Stubbs

Stubbs hit four fours and three sixes in his knock. With this effort, Stubbs raced past 3,500 runs in T20s. He owns 3,505 runs from 170 matches (151 innings) at 34.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. He hit his 13th T20 fifty. Notably, 814 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 36 matches at 42.84. He registered his 4th fifty in IPL.