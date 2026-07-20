Trump refuses to leave stage during World Cup trophy lift
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has drawn flak for intruding into Spain's World Cup victory moment. The incident happened after Spain beat Argentina 1-0, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal in the 106th minute. Trump refused to leave the stage after presenting the trophy to Spanish captain Rodri with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. After Infantino left, Trump walked to the other side of the stage and stood next to the Spanish players even after Rodri asked him to move away.
Stubbornness
Users react to Trump's crash
Infantino then attempted to get him off the stage, but Trump remained there applauding as Spain's team lifted their trophy.
The incident did not sit well with many fans who took to social media to express their displeasure.
One user tweeted, "Trump just refusing to leave...Infantino desperately trying to get him to move. Circus."
Another wrote, "Yo, is the thing about Trump real??? He wanted to show up right in the middle of the photo and Rodri kicked him out."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Trump just refusing to leave when they’re lifting the trophy.— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026
Infantino desperately trying to get him to move.
Circus. pic.twitter.com/JABUGKUWXm
Controversial attendance
Trump and Infantino booed as they enter pitch
Trump and Infantino were earlier booed as they entered the pitch. They had watched the game from a secure box behind protective glass with Trump administration officials and other dignitaries.
During the presentation, Trump handed medals to officials and players.
This is not Trump's first time crashing a winning team's celebration; he had done something similar last year when Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup trophy.
Future plans
Trump's support for Argentina and FIFA controversy
Ahead of the match, Trump expressed his support for Argentina, saying "it's hard to bet against Messi."
When asked about bringing the World Cup back to the US, he had "an idea" for Infantino.
"I had a great idea for Gianni. I said, 'You have to do two countries. So announce us for next time, and then announce another country after that....it'll take out some of the anger and the shock!' Now I think it's a great idea," Trump said.