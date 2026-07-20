Trump refuses to leave stage during World Cup trophy lift

Infantino then attempted to get him off the stage, but Trump remained there applauding as Spain's team lifted their trophy.

The incident did not sit well with many fans who took to social media to express their displeasure.

One user tweeted, "Trump just refusing to leave...Infantino desperately trying to get him to move. Circus."

Another wrote, "Yo, is the thing about Trump real??? He wanted to show up right in the middle of the photo and Rodri kicked him out."