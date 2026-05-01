Two Sri Lanka U-19 players arrested for filming women
What's the story
Two cricketers from Sri Lanka's Under-19 team were arrested for allegedly filming women bathing at a hotel in Colombo. The incident took place at a hotel in Narahenpita where the players were staying. According to ESPNcricinfo, the players were taken into custody earlier this week after complaints from women guests about being filmed with mobile phones while inside their bathrooms.
Legal proceedings
Players released on personal bail
The two players were released on a personal bail of LKR 500,000 (approximately $1,564) after their arrest. The Narahenpita police are now investigating whether any of the alleged videos were shared online. The players were produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate's Court for their initial hearing and are scheduled to appear again on May 25.
Board reshuffle
No action taken by SLC yet
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to announce any disciplinary action against the players involved in this incident. The board is also undergoing an overhaul, with a Transformation Committee being appointed. Former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara is among nine members of this committee, which was set up after the government decided to remove SLC's previous office bearers on Wednesday.