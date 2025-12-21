Sameer Minhas record highest individual score for Pakistan in YODIs

Pakistan clinched the 2025 Under-19 Asia Cup title, defeating India by a massive 191 runs in the final held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. The star of the show was Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas, who scored an explosive 172 off just 113 balls. His innings helped Pakistan post a daunting total of 347/8 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, India's batting line-up collapsed and was bowled out for just 156 runs.

Match highlights Minhas's explosive innings in Dubai Despite losing an early wicket, Pakistan made a quick start with Minhas leading the charge. He scored his half-century off just 29 balls and then shared a massive 137-run partnership with Ahmed Hussain. While Hussain took his time to settle down, Minhas kept the pressure on India by scoring boundaries regularly. The latter got to his ton in style off just 71 balls.

Final overs Pakistan's innings ends with a flourish Minhas continued his assault until he was finally dismissed for 172 runs. His knock was studded with 17 fours and 9 sixes. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is now the highest individual score for Pakistan in Youth ODIs. He surpassed Shahzaib Khan, who scored 159 against India Under-19 in Dubai in 2024. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals in the death overs, Pakistan managed to end their innings at a mammoth total of 347/8.

Information Minhas surpasses Quinton de Kock According to ESPNcricinfo, Minhas's 172 is also the highest individual score in a final in Youth ODIs. He surpassed Quinton de Kock, who hammered 146 against Pakistan Under-19 in Paarl in the 2012 Tri-Nation Tournament.