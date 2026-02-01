India reach semi-finals of ICC U-19 CWC 2026: Details here
What's the story
The India Under-19 cricket team has qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. They secured their spot after defeating Pakistan by 58 runs in a Super Sixes match. The game was played in Harare, Zimbabwe. With this victory, India topped their group and will now face Afghanistan in the semi-final clash.
Match details
India posted a total of 252 runs
Batting first, India posted a total of 252 runs in their allotted overs. Vedant Trivedi was the top scorer for India with a knock of 68 runs off 98 balls. He was well supported by Kanishk Chouhan (35), RS Ambrish (29), and Khilan Patel who contributed with quickfire innings lower down the order. Despite Pakistan's slow fielding and bowling an extra fielder inside the circle for last four overs, India managed to score 39 runs in those overs.
Game shift
Pakistan batters failed to apply pressure on India
Pakistan started their innings on a positive note but the batting quality dropped sharply after the fourth wicket. Despite needing 174 runs in 20 overs with nine wickets in hand, they failed to apply pressure on India. The turning pitch and India's part-time spinners proved too much for them as they collapsed spectacularly from 151 for three in 29.4 overs, losing eight wickets for 43 runs.
Tactical advantage
Tactical superiority and crucial juncture collapse define the match
India's tactical superiority was evident in the match. They read the conditions better and were put in to bat first by Pakistan, which paid off in the end. Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf was dismissed at a crucial juncture, leading to a spectacular collapse of his team from 151 for three in 29.4 overs. Despite their early dominance with both bat and ball, they failed to capitalize on these advantages later in the match.