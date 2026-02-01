India reach semi-finals of ICC U-19 CWC 2026: Details here

The India Under-19 cricket team has qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup . They secured their spot after defeating Pakistan by 58 runs in a Super Sixes match. The game was played in Harare, Zimbabwe. With this victory, India topped their group and will now face Afghanistan in the semi-final clash.

Match details India posted a total of 252 runs Batting first, India posted a total of 252 runs in their allotted overs. Vedant Trivedi was the top scorer for India with a knock of 68 runs off 98 balls. He was well supported by Kanishk Chouhan (35), RS Ambrish (29), and Khilan Patel who contributed with quickfire innings lower down the order. Despite Pakistan's slow fielding and bowling an extra fielder inside the circle for last four overs, India managed to score 39 runs in those overs.

Game shift Pakistan batters failed to apply pressure on India Pakistan started their innings on a positive note but the batting quality dropped sharply after the fourth wicket. Despite needing 174 runs in 20 overs with nine wickets in hand, they failed to apply pressure on India. The turning pitch and India's part-time spinners proved too much for them as they collapsed spectacularly from 151 for three in 29.4 overs, losing eight wickets for 43 runs.

