UEFA Nations League: Greece secure first-ever win over Germany
What's the story
In a stunning upset, Greece defeated Germany 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. The result marked Jurgen Klopp's first defeat as the German side's head coach. Dimitrios Kourbelis scored the match's only goal in the 74th minute, giving Greece their first-ever victory over Germany. Despite dominating possession for most of the game, Germany struggled to break through Greece's defense and failed to capitalize on its chances.
Match analysis
How did the match pan out?
Germany dominated possession with 77% in the first half but failed to create clear goal-scoring chances.
Karim Adeyemi came close to scoring after the half-hour mark but was denied by Greek goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.
Greece pressed harder in the second half, with Kourbelis scoring a deflected shot that found its way into the bottom left corner.
While Germany scored 14 shots (5 on target), Greece had 6 with one on target.
Coach's reaction
It's part of the process, says Klopp
Despite the disappointing result, Klopp remained unfazed and focused on the bigger picture.
"It's part of the process, absolutely," he told broadcaster ARD after the match.
"The lineup, the formation, the many changes - that is all 100% down to me."
He also emphasized that a loss is just a piece of information and not much different from a win.
Team response
Need to implement Klopp's vision, says Kimmich
After the match, Germany's captain Joshua Kimmich stressed the need for his team to implement Klopp's vision.
"He's been very clear about what he wants- as players, we need to implement it," Kimmich said.
The defeat highlighted the challenge ahead for Klopp in reviving a team that has struggled in recent international tournaments.
Germany will face Serbia in Munich on Thursday, as they look to bounce back from this defeat.
Information
A look at standings
With a perfect record after two games, Greece top the UEFA Nations League Group B standings. Netherlands, Germany, and Serbia follow Greece on the table. Germany are yet to open their account after two matches.