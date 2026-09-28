UEFA Nations League: Greece secure first-ever win over Germany 

Germany dominated possession with 77% in the first half but failed to create clear goal-scoring chances.

Karim Adeyemi came close to scoring after the half-hour mark but was denied by Greek goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Greece pressed harder in the second half, with Kourbelis scoring a deflected shot that found its way into the bottom left corner.

While Germany scored 14 shots (5 on target), Greece had 6 with one on target.