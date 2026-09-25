Nations League: Erling Haaland stars in Norway's win over Denmark
What's the story
Norway kicked off their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 campaign on a high note, defeating Denmark 3-2 in Group D. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was the star of the match, scoring two goals to secure victory for his team. This was Haaland's first international appearance after a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup run with Norway, which ended in a quarter-final loss to England. Here's more.
Match details
Norway take early lead in the 1st half
Haaland scored his first goal with a brilliant first-time finish after Antonio Nusa's assist.
Just four minutes earlier, Fulham forward Oscar Bobb had opened the scoring for Norway with a curled shot into the far corner from an Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard pass.
Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard then scored the third goal for Norway within 11 minutes of the match start, stunning Denmark with a free-kick from 25 yards out.
Match comeback
Haaland's 2nd-half strike secures victory for Norway
Denmark's former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund leveled the score in the 60th minute.
However, Haaland struck again in the 74th minute after a well-worked corner kick to give Norway their second lead of the match.
Despite late drama with substitute David Moller Wolfe receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time, Norway held on to their lead.
Norway now top League A Group D with this win.
Haaland
Haaland becomes first player with 20-plus Nations League goals
In 56 matches for Norway, Haaland has scored a staggering 64 goals.
In the 2026 calendar year, he has bagged 9 goals in 8 games for Norway.
At the UEFA Nations League, Haaland has now scored 21 goals from 17 matches.
He is the 1st player to score 20-plus goals in the Nations League.
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are next with 15 goals each.