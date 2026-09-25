Nations League: Erling Haaland stars in Norway's win over Denmark

Haaland scored his first goal with a brilliant first-time finish after Antonio Nusa's assist.

Just four minutes earlier, Fulham forward Oscar Bobb had opened the scoring for Norway with a curled shot into the far corner from an Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard pass.

Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard then scored the third goal for Norway within 11 minutes of the match start, stunning Denmark with a free-kick from 25 yards out.