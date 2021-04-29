Umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel pull out of IPL 2021

Indian umpire Nitin Menon and Australia's Paul Reiffel have pulled out of the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

It is understood that Menon has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Reiffel departed as the Australian government imposed a travel ban from India amid the COVID-19 outburst.

Here is more.

Menon

A BCCI official informed about Menon's plight

At present, Menon is the only Indian in the International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel of umpires.

He recently drew praise for his work during India's home series against England.

"Yes, Nitin has left as his immediate family members have COVID-19 and he is currently not in a mental state to conduct games," a BCCI official said.

Pandemic

Several players opt out due to COVID-19 pandemic

On Monday, RCB duo Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa opted to return home from the IPL due to "personal reasons".

They joined fellow Australian Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone of England, who had earlier headed back due to COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin decided to leave the bio-secure bubble, citing the need to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information

Menon is the second Indian to withdraw

Menon is the second Indian to pull out of the tournament after Indian off-spinner R Ashwin announced that he will be taking a break. It has been learned that the BCCI could replace Menon and Reiffel with two of its own pool of umpires.

COVID-19

3.79 lakh new cases in last 24 hours

India reported 3.79 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This is its sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year.

The total caseload has risen to 1.8 crore. With 3,645 deaths reported, the toll surged to 2.04 lakh.

The hospitals across the country are grappling with an influx of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Information

RCB rope in Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Richardson

New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Kane Richardson. Kuggeleijn was already a part of the IPL bio-bubble as Mumbai Indians' reserve player. It is understood that he will now switch to the RCB.