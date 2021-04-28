IPL: RCB rope in Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Richardson

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 01:04 pm

New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Kane Richardson.

Kuggeleijn was already a part of the IPL bio-bubble as Mumbai Indians' reserve player. It is understood that he will now switch to the RCB.

Richardson recently pulled out of the IPL along with team-mate Adam Zampa amid the COVID-19 scare.

Here is more.

Kuggeleijn has played for CSK before

Kuggeleijn has been a part of the cash-rich league in past.

He featured for the Chennai Super Kings in 2019 after getting signed as Lungi Ngidi's replacement. He played a couple of games in that season.

The right-arm pacer has played two ODIs and 16 T20Is for New Zealand.

He owns five and 13 wickets in the two formats respectively.

RCB were left with three overseas fast-bowling options

Keeping in mind the travel restrictions during the pandemic, the IPL has allowed teams to release their reserve players as required. With Richardson's exit, RCB were left with three overseas fast-bowling options, Kyle Jamieson and Australian all-rounders Daniel Sams and Dan Christian.

Several players have opted out of the IPL

On Monday, Richardson and Zampa opted to return home from the IPL due to "personal reasons".

They joined fellow Australian Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone of England, who had earlier headed back as the COVID-19 crisis in India surged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin decided to leave the bio-secure bubble, citing the need to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2021: RCB are leading the points table

The inclusion of Kuggeleijn relieves the worries of RCB, who are leading the IPL standings at the moment.

They claimed a stunning victory against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as the match went down to the wire.

Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over, with RCB earning a one-run victory.

The RCB will now face Punjab Kings on Friday.