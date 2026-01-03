Villa boss Unai Emery provides his stance on Harvey Elliott
What's the story
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has clarified the club's stance on Harvey Elliott, who is currently on loan from Liverpool. The forward joined in September on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £35 million if he plays 10 Premier League games. However, Emery said they were "not convinced" two months ago about signing him permanently. Here are further details.
Player's performance
Elliott's limited appearances and potential MLS interest
Elliott has only played five times under Emery, his last appearance being a late substitute against Feyenoord in the Europa League on October 2. Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC, coached by former Villa manager Dean Smith, are interested in Elliott. However, the 22-year-old isn't keen on moving to America at this stage of his career.
Manager's remarks
Emery's comments on Elliott's loan situation
Emery explained the problem with Elliott is that if he plays matches this season, Villa would have to buy him. He said they decided two months ago not to go ahead with the permanent signing. Despite his limited appearances, Emery praised Elliott's behavior and contribution in training sessions. "This is not something good for him and good for us," he added.
Future prospects
Elliott's future amidst Liverpool's injury woes
Despite not playing since October, Elliott has behaved well at Villa. However, Emery has made it clear he doesn't see a future for the Englishman in Birmingham. Given Liverpool's injury problems, it is not impossible that Elliott could return to Arne Slot's squad, but the stance from Merseyside is that this is very much Aston Villa's problem to solve.