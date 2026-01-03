Villa boss Unai Emery provides his stance on Harvey Elliott

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has clarified the club's stance on Harvey Elliott, who is currently on loan from Liverpool. The forward joined in September on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £35 million if he plays 10 Premier League games. However, Emery said they were "not convinced" two months ago about signing him permanently. Here are further details.

Player's performance Elliott's limited appearances and potential MLS interest Elliott has only played five times under Emery, his last appearance being a late substitute against Feyenoord in the Europa League on October 2. Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC, coached by former Villa manager Dean Smith, are interested in Elliott. However, the 22-year-old isn't keen on moving to America at this stage of his career.

Manager's remarks Emery's comments on Elliott's loan situation Emery explained the problem with Elliott is that if he plays matches this season, Villa would have to buy him. He said they decided two months ago not to go ahead with the permanent signing. Despite his limited appearances, Emery praised Elliott's behavior and contribution in training sessions. "This is not something good for him and good for us," he added.