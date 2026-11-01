Unofficial Test: Dhruv Jurel slams his 8th First-Class hundred
What's the story
Dhruv Jurel, a member of India's Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, scored a resilient century on Day 2 of the second four-day match between India A and New Zealand A at Hagley Oval. The innings came as a much-needed response from Jurel after his disappointing performance in the first four-day game in Lincoln, where he scored just one and two runs respectively. Here are further details.
Match progress
A crucial hand from Jurel
When Jurel came in, India A were struggling at 160/6.
He then joined forces with Manav Suthar (22) to put together a 62-run partnership and steady the innings.
Even after Suthar's departure, Jurel kept the momentum going with Akash Deep (68), adding another 50 runs and taking India A closer to the 300-run mark.
Team dynamics
Century bolsters Jurel's chances of Test selection
Jurel's century not only helped India A recover but also bolstered his chances of being picked as a wicketkeeper in the Test series.
This is especially important given that Rishabh Pant's availability in the squad is still subject to fitness clearance after an injury sustained during the Irani Trophy.
Stats
A look at Jurel's numbers
Jurel was dismissed for 105 off 171 balls, having hit 11 fours and three sixes.
This was Jurel's eighth First-Class ton as he also owns 16 fifties.
Across 40 matches in the format, Jurel has racked up 2,819 runs at an average of 54-plus.
651 of his runs have come across 12 Tests for India at 40.68 (100s:2, 50s: 2).