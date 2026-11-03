Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 155* in unofficial Test against NZ-A: Stats 

Despite a shaky start on the final day, with Sai Sudharsan (11) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) falling in quick succession, Jaiswal and Yash Rathod steadied the ship.

They batted through the morning session, taking on New Zealand A bowlers.

The hosts were without their key bowlers, Sheat and Lennox, who couldn't bowl on this day.

Once Rathod reached his century, both teams decided to end the match amicably.