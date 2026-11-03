Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 155* in unofficial Test against NZ-A: Stats
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal finally found his form, scoring a stunning 155* on the last day of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch. The left-handed opener's aggressive knock came after a disappointing start to India's tour, where he had scored 17, 5, and 0 in his first three innings. His century came off just 119 balls and was celebrated with a roar after hitting Dean Foxcroft for a six over midwicket.
Match highlights
A brilliant knock from Jaiswal
Despite a shaky start on the final day, with Sai Sudharsan (11) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) falling in quick succession, Jaiswal and Yash Rathod steadied the ship.
They batted through the morning session, taking on New Zealand A bowlers.
The hosts were without their key bowlers, Sheat and Lennox, who couldn't bowl on this day.
Once Rathod reached his century, both teams decided to end the match amicably.
Summary
Recap of the match
In their first innings, India A were in trouble after Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck in the opening over.
However, Dhruv Jurel (105) and Padikkal (80) helped India A post a competitive total (346/10).
Despite Mohammed Siraj's four-fer and Mukesh Kumar's five-wicket haul, New Zealand A gained a 78-run lead by posting 424/10.
Centuries from Jaiswal and Rathod then helped India (282/2) secure a draw.
The third and final unofficial Test between these two sides will begin in Lincoln on November 7.
Stats
Jaiswal goes past 5,000 First-Class runs
Jaiswal smashed 15 fours and five sixes en route to his 155* off 162 balls.
This was his 18th First-Class hundred, which powered him past 5,000 runs in the format, as per Cricinfo.
Jaiswal averages 53.59 in First-Class cricket, having raced to 5,145 runs across 56 games (50s: 18).
2,612 of his runs have come in 31 Tests at 47.49 (100s: 7, 50s: 13).
His next Team India assignment is the two-match Test series in New Zealand, starting November 19.