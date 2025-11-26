WTC standings: India slip to fifth after Guwahati Test defeat
What's the story
India have slipped to the fifth position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table after a crushing defeat against South Africa. The 2nd Test, played in Guwahati, ended with India losing by a massive margin of 408 runs. The hosts were whitewashed 0-2 by the Proteas. This marked India's first series loss of the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They have won four matches, lost four, and drawn one so far.
Current standings
India drop to fifth; SA retain second spot
As mentioned, India have dropped to fifth with a points percentage of 48.15 in the 2025-27 WTC standings. On the other hand, South Africa have retained their second spot with three wins in four games. They have a PCT of 75.00. Australia continue to top the table with a clean slate, having won all four of their matches.
Match record
India's performance in the current WTC cycle
Under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir, India have now played nine matches in this WTC cycle. The recent defeat against South Africa has been a major blow to their standing in the championship. Last year, India suffered a historic 0-3 series whitewash to New Zealand at home. This was the first instance of India being routed 3-0 in home Tests.
Information
Other teams in this cycle
The WTC 2025-27 points table also includes Sri Lanka at third place with a win in two matches. They are followed by Pakistan, India, England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and New Zealand. Notably, NZ are yet to play a match in this cycle.
WTC system
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.