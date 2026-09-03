US Open: Aryna Sabalenka extends winning streak to 15 matches
What's the story
World number one Aryna Sabalenka has stormed into the third round of the US Open, beating qualifier Polina Iatcenko in a swift 53-minute match. The two-time defending champion extended her winning streak at the tournament to an impressive 15 matches. According to WTA, Sabalenka has won her last 23 Grand Slam second round matches. Here are the key stats.
Match analysis
A look at match stats
The match was a testament to Sabalenka's pace and power, which Iatcenko struggled to cope with. She served the match's only three aces.
The four-time Grand Slam champion also converted six of her eight break points.
Sabalenka had a win percentage of 75 and 71 on her first and second serves, respectively. She won 73% of her net points.
US Open
Sabalenka's impressive US Open numbers
Since the start of the 2024 US Open, Sabalenka has won 15 consecutive matches at this tournament. MarketaVondrousova gave her a walkover in the quarter-final last year.
Having reached the last three finals, including titles in 2024 and 2025, Sabalenka has improved to 36-6 at the US Open. Overall, she is 115-29 at Grand Slams.
The last time she lost a match in New York after winning the first set was in the 2023 final against Coco Gauff.
Information
Sabalenka versus qualifiers
According to WTA, Sabalenka now has a 13-0 record against qualifiers at Grand Slams. Each of those wins has come in straight sets. Across the WTA Tour, Sabalenka has won her last 25 matches against qualifiers and lucky losers.
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Sabalenka to face Kamilla Rakhimova
Sabalenka will take on Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round of the 2026 US Open. This will be their fourth meeting on the tour, with Sabalenka leading the head-to-head record 3-0.