US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz wins 16th successive Major match 

Alcaraz's early struggles at Arthur Ashe Stadium started when he missed a crucial break point. Faria held for 3-3 before breaking Alcaraz in the next game.

However, the reigning champion won eight consecutive games after dropping the first set. He won the second set in just 33 minutes.

Throughout the match, Alcaraz had a win percentage of 70 on his second serve. He also struck 43 winners.