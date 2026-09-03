US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz wins 16th successive Major match
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2026 US Open third round after beating Portugal's Jaime Faria. Alcaraz won the second-round clash after dropping the opening set. He bounced back to seal the affair 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 after two hours and 40 minutes. The Spaniard earlier returned after a four-month injury layoff due to a wrist injury. This was Alcaraz's 16th successive Grand Slam match win.
Match details
How Alcaraz bounced back
Alcaraz's early struggles at Arthur Ashe Stadium started when he missed a crucial break point. Faria held for 3-3 before breaking Alcaraz in the next game.
However, the reigning champion won eight consecutive games after dropping the first set. He won the second set in just 33 minutes.
Throughout the match, Alcaraz had a win percentage of 70 on his second serve. He also struck 43 winners.
Form
9-0 at Grand Slams in 2026
With this victory, Alcaraz improved his Grand Slam record to 9-0 in 2026.
The Spaniard completed his Career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in January. He missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon thereafter.
The seven-time champion, who earlier missed several events, is now 93-13 at Grand Slams and 26-3 at the US Open.
Alcaraz has won the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open twice each.
Landmarks
Notable milestones for Alcaraz
Before this year's Australian Open, Alcaraz won the US Open. His Grand Slam winning streak has now shot to 16.
According to Opta, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to claim 16 consecutive Grand Slam match wins since Rafael Nadal (22 years 83 days) at the US Open in 2008.
Alcaraz now has a Major win percentage of 87.74 at Grand Slams, the second-best after Bjorn Borg (89.81).
Information
Alcaraz to face China's Wu Yibing
Alcaraz will next face China's Wu Yibing, who defeated James Duckworth in his second round. The Spaniard leads their ATP head-to-head series 1-0 from their only previous meeting in Shanghai in 2024.