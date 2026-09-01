US Open 2026: Iga Swiatek unlocks these achievements
What's the story
Eighth seed Iga Swiatek reached the 2026 US Open second round after defeating China's Wang Xiyu in straight sets. The match at Louis Armstrong Stadium saw the Polish star win 6-2, 6-3. She broke Xiyu's serve twice in the first set and once in the second to secure an important victory. Swiatek will take on Nadia Podoroska in the next match.
Match analysis
Match takeaways and stats
Swiatek's performance against Wang was nothing short of dominant. She won 80% of her first-serve points and faced no break points on her own serve.
She converted three of her nine break points and won 36 service points.
"It's nice to come to a Grand Slam after a couple of good results, especially because this swing is never one I've felt super comfortable at," Swiatek said after the match.
Highlights
Swiatek's 25th US Open win
Swiatek, the 2022 winner, won her 25th match at the US Open. She now has a 25-6 win-loss record.
Overall, the Polish star has raced to a 114-24 record at Grand Slams.
Notably, Swiatek is yet to reach a Major semi-final since winning Wimbledon last year.
She is 34-13 in the season, having won a solitary title.
Landmarks
Swiatek reaches these landmarks
Swiatek's victory over Wang was her 28th consecutive first-round win at Grand Slam tournaments.
She is the first woman to do so since Serena Williams (31 wins between the French Open 2012 and Wimbledon 2021).
According to Opta, only three players since 2000 have managed 25 US Open career wins in fewer matches than Swiatek (31): Serena, Venus Williams (28 each), and Kim Clijsters (30).
Information
Swiatek to face Podoroska
Podoroska will face World No. 449 Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the US Open. Their only head-to-head WTA encounter saw Swiatek beat Podoroska in the 2020 French Open semi-finals. The former later lifted the trophy.