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US Open 2026: Iga Swiatek unlocks these achievements
Swiatek won her first-round match 6-2, 6-3

US Open 2026: Iga Swiatek unlocks these achievements

By Parth Dhall
Sep 01, 2026
02:05 pm
What's the story

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek reached the 2026 US Open second round after defeating China's Wang Xiyu in straight sets. The match at Louis Armstrong Stadium saw the Polish star win 6-2, 6-3. She broke Xiyu's serve twice in the first set and once in the second to secure an important victory. Swiatek will take on Nadia Podoroska in the next match.

Match analysis

Match takeaways and stats

Swiatek's performance against Wang was nothing short of dominant. She won 80% of her first-serve points and faced no break points on her own serve.

She converted three of her nine break points and won 36 service points.

"It's nice to come to a Grand Slam after a couple of good results, especially because this swing is never one I've felt super comfortable at," Swiatek said after the match.

Highlights

Swiatek's 25th US Open win

Swiatek, the 2022 winner, won her 25th match at the US Open. She now has a 25-6 win-loss record.

Overall, the Polish star has raced to a 114-24 record at Grand Slams.

Notably, Swiatek is yet to reach a Major semi-final since winning Wimbledon last year.

She is 34-13 in the season, having won a solitary title.

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Landmarks

Swiatek reaches these landmarks

Swiatek's victory over Wang was her 28th consecutive first-round win at Grand Slam tournaments.

She is the first woman to do so since Serena Williams (31 wins between the French Open 2012 and Wimbledon 2021).

According to Opta, only three players since 2000 have managed 25 US Open career wins in fewer matches than Swiatek (31): Serena, Venus Williams (28 each), and Kim Clijsters (30).

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Information

Swiatek to face Podoroska

Podoroska will face World No. 449 Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the US Open. Their only head-to-head WTA encounter saw Swiatek beat Podoroska in the 2020 French Open semi-finals. The former later lifted the trophy.

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