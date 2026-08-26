US Open: Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz lose mixed doubles quarter-final
What's the story
Tennis legends Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz were ousted from the US Open mixed doubles tournament after losing the quarter-final. The star-studded duo lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli 5-4 (4), 4-1 on Tuesday. Despite their defeat, Bencic was in awe of the aura Williams and Alcaraz brought onto the court. "I don't know how I landed on this court to play Carlos and Serena," she said after their victory.
Tournament progression
Williams and Alcaraz's journey in mixed doubles
Williams and Alcaraz earlier defeated Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool in their first match together, winning 5-3, 4-1.
The victory was a nostalgic moment for fans as it marked Williams's return to the court after a hiatus from the US Open.
"I never expected to be back on this court," said Williams after her first match at Flushing Meadows since 2022. "I never thought this would happen."
Player performance
Alcaraz rusty, while Williams looked sharp
Alcaraz, the US Open men's singles defending champion, was clearly rusty in his first competitive action since April 14. He was out due to a wrist injury.
"I think everybody could see: I double-faulted on the first point," said Alcaraz. "I was really, really nervous."
Meanwhile, Williams showcased her vintage shots that looked straight out of her prime during their mixed doubles cameo at the US Open.
Upcoming matches
Status of Williams, Alcaraz
As of now, it is unclear whether Williams will play women's doubles with her older sister Venus Williams.
The 44-year-old tennis star has made a comeback at the US Open but has no plans to play singles.
On the other hand, Alcaraz is set to return to the US Open men's singles main draw. The Spaniard defeated arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the final last year.