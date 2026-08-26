US Open: Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz lose mixed doubles quarter-final

Williams and Alcaraz earlier defeated Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool in their first match together, winning 5-3, 4-1.

The victory was a nostalgic moment for fans as it marked Williams's return to the court after a hiatus from the US Open.

"I never expected to be back on this court," said Williams after her first match at Flushing Meadows since 2022. "I never thought this would happen."