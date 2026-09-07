US Open: Shelton beats Tsitsipas, sets up Alcaraz showdown
What's the story
Ben Shelton, the eighth seed at the US Open, has stormed into the quarter-finals after a convincing straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The American tennis star won 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in just under two hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium. This win sets up an exciting showdown with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Here are further details.
Pathway
A commanding performance against Tsitsipas
Shelton's road to the quarter-finals wasn't easy. He had to battle through four sets in each of his first three matches against Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz, and Denis Shapovalov.
However, against Tsitsipas, the 23-year-old put on a much more commanding performance.
The win marks Shelton's sixth Grand Slam quarter-final and second at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semi-finals in 2023 during his second appearance at the tournament.
Next match
Shelton's hard-court dominance continues
Shelton is 12-2 since the North American hard-court swing began after Wimbledon, with his run highlighted by a second ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal.
His latest victory also extended a remarkable sequence, with Shelton defeating three successive opponents who had previously ranked inside the ATP Top 10.
Now he faces Alcaraz in what could be his biggest test of the tournament yet.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Coming to the game stats, Shelton recorded as many as 12 aces while Tsitsipas managed just two.
The American star had a win percentage of 84 on his first serve and 74 on his second one.
He committed just a solitary double-fault while securing four of his six break points.
Shelton overall finished the game with 84 points, 26 more than Tsitsipas's tally.
Feats
Shelton records these feats
As per Opta, Shelton has claimed his first straight-sets win in the second week of a Grand Slam event.
He also became the fourth American left-hander to reach multiple quarter-finals at the US Open after Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner. Roar.
Shelton previously reached the semi-finals of the 2023 event.