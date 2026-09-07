US Open: Shelton beats Tsitsipas, sets up Alcaraz showdown

Shelton's road to the quarter-finals wasn't easy. He had to battle through four sets in each of his first three matches against Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz, and Denis Shapovalov.

However, against Tsitsipas, the 23-year-old put on a much more commanding performance.

The win marks Shelton's sixth Grand Slam quarter-final and second at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semi-finals in 2023 during his second appearance at the tournament.