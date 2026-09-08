US Open: Coco Gauff beats Iva Jovic, advance to quarters
What's the story
Coco Gauff, the American tennis star, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open 2026. She achieved this feat by defeating rising star Iva Jovic in a straight-sets victory on Monday. The match was held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and ended with a score of 6-1, 6-4 in favor of Gauff. This is her third quarterfinal appearance in four Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Match details
Gauff's path to the quarterfinals
Gauff's journey to the quarterfinals wasn't as smooth as it may seem.
The match against Jovic was a tough contest, with Gauff having to dig deep into her arsenal of skills.
She had previously beaten Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets in the first round, before overcoming former world number two Paula Badosa and Cristina Bucsa in the second and third rounds, respectively.
Match analysis
A test of endurance
Against Jovic, Gauff displayed her improved game that she has been working on for a year.
She broke down and rebuilt the two most important shots in her game to win a third Grand Slam title.
The match was a test of endurance with Gauff having to chase down some of Jovic's deft touches at the net.
Despite the pressure, she finished the match, marking another statement win at this year's tournament.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Coming to the game stats, Gauff recorded two aces while Jovic managed none.
The American star had a win percentage of 68 on her first serve and 65 on her second.
She also committed a couple of double-faults while securing five of her 11 break points.
Gauff overall finished the game with 65 points, 21 more than Jovic's tally.
Feats
Gauff scripts these milestones
The 22-year-old Gauff has reached her 12th quarter-finals in Grand Slams, as per Opta.
Serena Williams (15) and Maria Sharapova (13) are the only players to reach more Grand Slam quarter-finals before the age of 23 in this century.
Notably, Gauff won the US Open in 2023. Her only other previous quarter-final appearance at the came in 2022.
Post-match comments
Gauff praises Jovic after the match
After the match, Gauff was all praise for Jovic. "Incredible player and incredible talent," she said in her on-court interview.
The two players shared a warm embrace at the end of the match, which was a highlight of the tournament.
Despite being pushed by her opponents at times during this tournament, Gauff has not lost a set in four matches so far.
Next match
What's next for Gauff?
Gauff will next face 19-year-old French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.
The match is expected to be a tough contest as both players are known for their athleticism and ability to play offense and defense.
"It's going to come down to who can grit out those points," Gauff said in a news conference ahead of the match.