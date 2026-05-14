US waives FIFA World Cup visa bond requirement: Details here

The United States has announced a visa bond waiver for fans with valid tickets to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup . The decision comes after fears that international travelers might have to pay bonds between $5,000 and $15,000. The move is aimed at easing the financial burden on those planning to attend this global football event. Travelers from 50 countries, including five competing in the impending tournament, are required to complete the bond.

Policy details Visa bond policy required fans from 50 countries to pay The visa bond policy, which started in August last year, required citizens from 50 countries to pay bonds for temporary US visas. The amount is refundable after the visitor departs the US. However, this new announcement from the US government comes as a relief to fans who have already purchased their World Cup tickets and registered for FIFA PASS by April 15.

Travel facilitation Ticket holders must go through regular visa vetting processes Mora Namdar, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, confirmed the waiver in a statement. She said the administration is "waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets and opted in to FIFA PASS as of April 15, 2026." However, she also clarified that ticket holders would still have to go through regular visa processes. The five countries competing in the World Cup under visa bond are Algeria, Cabo Verde, the Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia.

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