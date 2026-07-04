USA Cricket to exit bankruptcy after court approves settlement: Details 

Legal battle

Dispute between USA Cricket and ACE

The dispute between USA Cricket and ACE has been going on for several years. It was a historic clash between former USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike, director Srinivas Salver, and ACE over a long-form commercial agreement. Despite Pisike being part of the board that unanimously approved the original 2019 ACE deal, there were years of friction over not just the commercial agreement but also governance issues within USA Cricket itself.