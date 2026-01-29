USA cricketer Aaron Jones suspended for alleged match-fixing: Details here

Aaron Jones, a prominent cricketer from the United States, has been provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged match-fixing. The suspension stems from his involvement in the Bim10 League during the 2023/24 season in Barbados. Jones has been charged with five violations of anti-corruption codes set by both Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

Violation details Charges against Jones under CWI and ICC codes The charges against Jones mainly pertain to the 2023/24 Bim10 tournament, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code. He has been accused of fixing or attempting to fix match elements, not disclosing approaches to engage in corrupt conduct, and not cooperating with an investigation by a designated anti-corruption official. Two of these five charges also relate to international matches and fall under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Investigation obstruction ICC charges Jones with obstructing investigation The ICC has also charged Jones with not disclosing full details of approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct to its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). He is also accused of obstructing an ACU investigation by allegedly concealing or tampering with information relevant to the inquiry. These charges are part of a wider investigation, which could lead to more charges against other individuals in due course.

