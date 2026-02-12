'ICC must provide more funding to associate nations': Shayan Jahangir

Shayan Jahangir, a prominent cricketer from the United States, has called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to provide more funding and exposure for Associate nations. The plea was made ahead of their crucial ICC T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Chennai. Jahangir stressed that financial support is vital for these teams to compete at a higher level and showcase their talent on global platforms.

Financial constraints 'We don't have the money' Jahangir highlighted the financial limitations that prevent Associate teams from participating in major competitions. "We don't have the money to have those comps [competitions], don't have those big grounds that we can play on," he said at a press conference. He urged ICC to consider providing more funding to these teams, saying, "If you really nurture us, I'm telling you, there's so much talent in Associate cricket."

Talent underexposed Lack of exposure for associate players Jahangir also stressed the lack of exposure for talented cricketers from Associate nations. He cited Dipendra Singh Airee, a Nepalese all-rounder who holds the record for the fastest T20I 50 but has only played a limited number of matches against Full Members. Jahangir said, "There are so many cricketers who are so good, but not given the exposure," emphasizing that more funding and recognition could help these players shine on global platforms.

Journey recap USA's maiden T20 World Cup appearance Despite a tumultuous build-up marred by board dysfunction, the USA team made it to the 2026 T20 World Cup. They nearly pulled off an upset against India in Mumbai before Suryakumar Yadav's heroics saved the day for the tournament favorites. Jahangir wants ICC to nurture more such talents and teams from Associate countries, saying they have given tough competition to all major teams in this World Cup.

Growth catalyst Major League Cricket's impact on American cricket Jahangir credited the inception of Major League Cricket for the growth of cricket in the USA. He said, "Since the inception of Major League Cricket, cricket has blossomed in the country." The league has helped nurture young talent and create awareness about cricket among Americans born and raised in the country.