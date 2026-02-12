T20 World Cup, USA vs Netherlands: Match preview and stats

The United States of America (USA) will be looking to break their losing streak against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup . The match is scheduled for Friday at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium and will start at 7:00pm IST. After a close encounter with India in their opening match, USA suffered a defeat against Pakistan in Colombo. A third consecutive loss would eliminate them from Super Eight contention.

Team challenges Ehsan Adil replaces Jasdeep Singh in USA squad USA have been hit hard by injuries, with fast bowler Ali Khan nursing a groin injury. Jasdeep Singh (shoulder injury) has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 T20 World Cup. He will be replaced by former Pakistan fast bowler Ehsan Adil in the squad. Shubham Ranjane's fitness status is still uncertain after he had hurt his knee earlier.

Team strength Netherlands confident after victory over Namibia The Netherlands team is riding high on confidence after their victory over Namibia, thanks to Bas de Leede's all-round performance. They have a deep batting line-up with Roelof van der Merwe batting at No. 9, and plenty of bowling options. This depth helped them give Pakistan a run for their money in the tournament opener. The entire squad trained at Chennai Super Kings Academy last month for about a week, making them familiar with local conditions.

Player spotlight Player focus: Here are the stats Roelof van der Merwe, the only frontline left-arm spinner in the Netherlands side, could play a crucial role against a right-hand-batter heavy USA line-up. In 69 matches, he has 75 T20 scalps at 19.06. Saurabh Netravalkar's performance was disappointing in USA's last game against Pakistan but he will be hoping to bounce back against the Netherlands. He owns 41 T20I wickets for USA at 24.92. Monank Patel is just 77 runs away from becoming the first USA player to score 1,000 T20I runs.

