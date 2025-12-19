Usman Khawaja completes 1,500 runs in the Ashes: Key stats

Australia are all over England in the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. While Travis Head's 142* headlined the third day's play, Usman Khawaja also played a fine 40-run knock in his new batting position - at number four. The 39-year-old had scored 82 on Day 1 of the game. During his latest knock, Khawaja completed 1,500 runs in the Ashes. Here are his stats.

Knocks Two fine knocks from Khawaja Steve Smith's unavailability for the Adelaide Test led to Khawaja's recall and an unexpected change in Australia's batting order. The veteran, who had been Australia's mainstay Test opener in recent years, made 82 at number four in the first innings as Australia posted 371/10. England managed 286/10 in response. The game's third innings saw the southpaw hammer 40 runs before departing. His 86-run partnership with Head effectively shut the door on England as Australia finished Day 3 at 271/4.

Ashes 1,500 Test runs against England Khawaja backed his 82 off 126 balls with a 40-run knock off 51 balls. The batter has now raced to 1,502 runs from 21 Ashes Tests at an average of 40.59, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 11 50-plus scores, including four tons. The one on the opening day was Khawaja's 28th half-century in the format. He also owns 16 tons. Across 86 Tests, the left-handed batter has racked up 6,177 runs at an average of 43.80.