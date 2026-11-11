Usman Khawaja cancels interviews for his book 'Sabr': Here's why
What's the story
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has canceled all remaining television and radio interviews for his new book, 'Sabr.' The decision comes after a tense interview with ABC's Sarah Ferguson, where he was grilled over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Penguin, the publisher of 'Sabr,' confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. Here are further details.
Interview focus
Khawaja's concerns about interview topics
Khawaja is worried that his future interviews would largely revolve around the ball-tampering controversy, instead of other topics covered in his book.
During Tuesday's interview, he had already expressed reluctance to discuss the allegations any further.
"I've talked on social media about this and I've written in my book, that's my statement, that's what it is," he said.
Team accountability
Khawaja calls for team accountability
Khawaja emphasized his desire for the entire Australian team to take responsibility for the ball-tampering incident, rather than just three players.
"All I've ever wanted is for us to take accountability as a team," he said.
He also stood by his account of what he saw and felt during the incident, while admitting that some parts were intentionally vague.
Book revelations
Controversial claims in 'Sabr'
'Sabr' features a chapter titled 'Sandpaper,' where Khawaja claims the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering incident during the third Test of their 2018 South Africa tour.
He also claimed that sandpaper was used in an earlier Test in Port Elizabeth.
Cricket Australia has defended its investigation findings but acknowledged it completed the investigation quickly because of an upcoming Test match.
Claims
Khawaja's explosive claims
A few days before releasing his book, Khawaja claimed the entire Australian team was involved in the infamous sandpaper incident in 2018.
David Warner also supported Khawaja's account, calling it "100% accurate," while criticizing CA's original investigation as "rushed and botched."
However, CA CEO Todd Greenberg has said there is no reason to reopen the investigation into the infamous scandal.
Details
How Sandpapergate sparked widespread outrage
During the 2018 Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia, Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball.
The plan involved then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain Warner.
This triggered widespread outrage, leading to lengthy bans for all three players. CA also took steps to address the team's culture.
While Smith and Warner eventually returned to cricket, the controversy tarnished their leadership legacies to an extent.