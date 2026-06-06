15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns his maiden India call-up: Details
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the sensational power-hitter who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, has received his first-ever call-up to the Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Sooryavanshi has been selected for India's upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. If he plays during these tours, the 15-year-old will break Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest-ever debutant.
Stellar stats
Stellar IPL 2026 season
Sooryavanshi had a stellar IPL 2026 season, scoring 776 runs in 16 innings at an impressive strike rate of 237.30 and an average of 48.50. His performance included one century and five half-centuries. The young player also broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single IPL season. While the 15-year-old southpaw smoked 72 sixes in IPL 2026, no other batter has tallied even 60 maximums in a T20 tournament.
Rising star
Breakout U19 World Cup campaign
Sooryavanshi was also a key player in India's successful campaign at the U19 World Cup earlier this year. He set multiple records in the final with an impressive 175 off just 80 balls. Overall, the batter has scored 1,477 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 220.44. Four of his 10 50-plus scores in the format have been converted into tons.
Upcoming challenges
Sooryavanshi with India A in Sri Lanka
Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A cricket team in Sri Lanka. His performance in the 'A' series could earn him a spot in the ODI squad as well. He is likely to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad for this series. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will most likely make his T20I debut during the Ireland and England tours, with one of Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson making way for him.
Information
Sooryavanshi set to overtake Tendulkar
Sooryavanshi has a golden chance to become the first cricketer to represent India before his 16th birthday. He is set to go past Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old on his Test debut.