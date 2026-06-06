15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns his maiden India call-up: Details 

Upcoming challenges

Sooryavanshi with India A in Sri Lanka

Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A cricket team in Sri Lanka. His performance in the 'A' series could earn him a spot in the ODI squad as well. He is likely to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad for this series. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will most likely make his T20I debut during the Ireland and England tours, with one of Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson making way for him.