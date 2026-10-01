Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completes 150 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats 

As per Cricinfo, Sooryavanshi took just 41 innings of as many games to complete 150 T20 sixes.

His tally also includes 138 fours.

With his latest efforts, the southpaw has raced to 1,708 runs at an average of 42.70 and a strike rate of 215.38.

Four of his 12 50-plus scores have been converted into tons.