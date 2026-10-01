Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completes 150 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has attained the landmark of 150 sixes in T20 cricket. The 15-year-old opener reached the milestone with his second maximum in the 2nd semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 versus Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi scored a breezy 38 off 21 balls. He slammed six fours and 2 sixes. India scored 169/7 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 45.
Stats
A strike rate of 215.38 and 42.70 average
As per Cricinfo, Sooryavanshi took just 41 innings of as many games to complete 150 T20 sixes.
His tally also includes 138 fours.
With his latest efforts, the southpaw has raced to 1,708 runs at an average of 42.70 and a strike rate of 215.38.
Four of his 12 50-plus scores have been converted into tons.
IPL
96 sixes in the IPL; 16 for India
96 of Sooryavanshi's T20 sixes have come across 23 Indian Premier League (IPL) outings.
While the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star smoked 72 sixes in IPL 2026, no other batter has tallied even 60 maximums in a T20 tournament.
Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has already hit 16 sixes across seven T20Is for Team India.
From 7 T20Is, he owns 231 runs at 33 (50s: 2).